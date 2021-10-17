springfield-news-sun logo
Bellefontaine grad tops 200 yards rushing in Wittenberg victory

Wittenberg players run onto the field before a game against Hiram on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
Wittenberg players run onto the field before a game against Hiram on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By David Jablonski
Garrett Gross, a sophomore from Bellefontaine, rushed for 228 yards on 19 carries as Wittenberg won 44-27 at Oberlin on Saturday.

Gross scored on runs of 33, 26 and 87 yards.

Wittenberg led 21-7 at halftime. Oberlin tied the game with a 68-yard interception return for a score and a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Tigers regained the lead with a safety and then a 28-yard interception return by Cameron Snurr.

Two big plays put the game away in the fourth quarter: an 88-yard kickoff return by Cade Schmelzer and the 87 yard run by Gross.

Quarterback Collin Brown returned from injury to start for Wittenberg. He completed 8 of 20 passes with three interceptions.

Wittenberg (3-3) improved to 3-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference. It’s tied for fifth place with Wooster, which upset Wabash 44-41 on the road Saturday.

DePauw (5-1, 5-0) sits alone in first place, one game ahead of Wabash and Denison (both 4-1).

Wittenberg has won 22 straight games against Oberlin, whose last victory in the series came in 1954.

David Jablonski
David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

