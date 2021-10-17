Bellefontaine grad tops 200 yards rushing in Wittenberg victory

Garrett Gross, a sophomore from Bellefontaine, rushed for 228 yards on 19 carries as Wittenberg won 44-27 at Oberlin on Saturday.
Gross scored on runs of 33, 26 and 87 yards.
Wittenberg led 21-7 at halftime. Oberlin tied the game with a 68-yard interception return for a score and a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Tigers regained the lead with a safety and then a 28-yard interception return by Cameron Snurr.
Two big plays put the game away in the fourth quarter: an 88-yard kickoff return by Cade Schmelzer and the 87 yard run by Gross.
Quarterback Collin Brown returned from injury to start for Wittenberg. He completed 8 of 20 passes with three interceptions.
Wittenberg (3-3) improved to 3-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference. It’s tied for fifth place with Wooster, which upset Wabash 44-41 on the road Saturday.
DePauw (5-1, 5-0) sits alone in first place, one game ahead of Wabash and Denison (both 4-1).
Wittenberg has won 22 straight games against Oberlin, whose last victory in the series came in 1954.
