Bellefontaine grad tops 200 yards rushing in Wittenberg victory

Quarterback Collin Brown returned from injury to start for Wittenberg. He completed 8 of 20 passes with three interceptions.

Wittenberg (3-3) improved to 3-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference. It’s tied for fifth place with Wooster, which upset Wabash 44-41 on the road Saturday.

DePauw (5-1, 5-0) sits alone in first place, one game ahead of Wabash and Denison (both 4-1).

Wittenberg has won 22 straight games against Oberlin, whose last victory in the series came in 1954.