Beavercreek native makes strong showing in NFL Scouting Combine tests

TOP 5 FASTEST Defensive Ends at the 2024 #NFLCombine



Chop Robinson (Penn State): 4.48

Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State): 4.57

Jared Verse (Florida State): 4.58

Xavier Thomas (Clemson): 4.62

Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss): 4.63 pic.twitter.com/sowCMX9Xyj — NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024

He was third among ends and other potential edge rushers in the three-cone drill (7.31 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle while tying for third in broad jump (10′7″).

Verse, who measured in at 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, was just ninth in vertical jump (35″) and seventh in 10-yard split in the 40 (1.6 seconds).

He entered combine week considered a likely first round pick and a candidate to be the first player taken from his position group, though he figures to face stiff competition from players such as Dallas Turner of Alabama and Chop Robinson of Penn State.

Explore Verse recalls growing up near Dayton

Turner had arguably the most impressive combine with a blazing 4.46 in the 40 and the best vertical jump (40.5″).

The NFL Draft is set to begin April 26 in Detroit.