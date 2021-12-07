Beavercreek looking for new football coach

“Our student-athletes have heart, dedication, and talent!” Beavercreek Athletic Director Brad Pompos said in a press release. “We hope to find the right person who sees the great in our students, athletes, as well as the Beavercreek community.”

Nic Black coached the program for the last eight seasons. The Beavers finished 0-10 in 2021 and won a total of five games from 2018-20 after finishing 6-4 in 2017. Black’s best season was his second season in 2015 when the Beavers finished 7-3.