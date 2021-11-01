Battle of Ohio: Bengals hope to end Browns’ recent dominance in series

In the first game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow attempted 61 passes — still a career high by 14 passes — and completed a career-high 37 of them. He threw for 316 yards passing and three touchdowns.

In the second game, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield set a franchise record by completing 21 straight passes. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds left to win the game.

3. Bengals’ last win: The Bengals last beat the Browns in the final week of the 2019 season: 33-23 on Dec. 29. That turned out to be quarterback Andy Dalton’s last game with the Bengals after nine seasons.

From 2011-19, the Bengals were 12-6 against the Browns and won seven straight games — their longest winning streak in the series — at one point during that stretch.

The 2019 victory kept the Bengals from becoming the first team in franchise history to finish 1-15. They finished 2-14, which matched the 2002 team for the worst mark.

4. Early years: The Battle of Ohio was born in 1970 when the NFL merged with the AFL and the Bengals joined a division that included the Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Oilers. The Browns won five of the first six games in the series.

5. Gap years: The Browns won seven straight games in the series, their longest winning streak, before moving to Baltimore after the 1995 season. The Bengals and Browns did not play from 1996-98. When the Browns were reborn in 1999, the Bengals swept the series.