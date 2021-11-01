springfield-news-sun logo
X

Battle of Ohio: Bengals hope to end Browns’ recent dominance in series

Caption
Battle of Ohio history: 2021

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, both coming off disappointing loss on Sunday, will meet for the 96th time at 1 p.m. next Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

After losing 34-31 to the New York Jets, the Bengals (5-3) trail the Baltimore Ravens by a half game in the AFC North, while the Browns (4-4) fell into last place in the division after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are five things to know about the history of the Battle of Ohio:

1. Series history: The Bengals lead the all-time series 51-44, though the Browns swept the Bengals in 2018 and 2020 and have won five of the last six matchups. Cleveland’s 5-1 record against Cincinnati in the last three seasons is its best mark in a three-year stretch in the series since it was 6-0 from 1993-95.

2. Close games: The Browns won the two games last season by a combined eight points: 35-30 on Sept. 17 and 37-34 on Oct. 25.

In the first game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow attempted 61 passes — still a career high by 14 passes — and completed a career-high 37 of them. He threw for 316 yards passing and three touchdowns.

In the second game, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield set a franchise record by completing 21 straight passes. He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds left to win the game.

3. Bengals’ last win: The Bengals last beat the Browns in the final week of the 2019 season: 33-23 on Dec. 29. That turned out to be quarterback Andy Dalton’s last game with the Bengals after nine seasons.

From 2011-19, the Bengals were 12-6 against the Browns and won seven straight games — their longest winning streak in the series — at one point during that stretch.

The 2019 victory kept the Bengals from becoming the first team in franchise history to finish 1-15. They finished 2-14, which matched the 2002 team for the worst mark.

4. Early years: The Battle of Ohio was born in 1970 when the NFL merged with the AFL and the Bengals joined a division that included the Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Oilers. The Browns won five of the first six games in the series.

5. Gap years: The Browns won seven straight games in the series, their longest winning streak, before moving to Baltimore after the 1995 season. The Bengals and Browns did not play from 1996-98. When the Browns were reborn in 1999, the Bengals swept the series.

In Other News
1
Bungled! Cincinnati falls to lowly Jets, QB making NFL debut
2
Big Ben, Steelers survive Halloween scare, beat Browns 15-10
3
Greeneview rolls to first-round playoff win; top-seeded Mechanicsburg...
4
High School Football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings
5
Shawnee’s Dillavou, DeSantis headed back to state cross country for...

About the Author

ajc.com

David Jablonski
Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top