Baseball: Russia beats Southeastern in D-IV regional semifinal

Grant Saunders, the Shelby County Athletic Conference Player of the Year, pitched a complete game for Russia, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out 10. He also went 2-for-4. Monnin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Russia, which lost 7-1 to Fort Loramie in the regional final last season, will play Fort Loramie or Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy in the regional final at 5 p.m. Friday at Princeton. Those teams played in the second regional semifinal Thursday.

The regional champion will play in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. June 9 at Canal Park in Akron.

Russia lost 2-1 to Minster in the state championship game when it last reached the final four in 2017. It also advanced to the final game in 1975. It won the state championship in 1971.