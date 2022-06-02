springfield-news-sun logo
X

Baseball: Russia beats Southeastern in D-IV regional semifinal

Southeastern High School senior pitcher Sam Smith motions towards the plate during a Division IV district semifinal game against Troy Christian on Monday, Monday, May 23, 2022, at Troy High School's Market Street Field. The Trojans won 3-0. Contributed photo by Michael Cooper

Combined ShapeCaption
Southeastern High School senior pitcher Sam Smith motions towards the plate during a Division IV district semifinal game against Troy Christian on Monday, Monday, May 23, 2022, at Troy High School's Market Street Field. The Trojans won 3-0. Contributed photo by Michael Cooper

Sports
By
18 minutes ago
Grant Saunders throws complete game for Russia

Russia High School is one victory away from its fourth state final four berth in baseball after beating Southeastern 6-2 loss in a Division IV regional semifinal Thursday at Princeton High School in Cincinnati.

Southeastern, which finished the season with a record of 19-8, was playing in the regional tournament for the first time since 2012.

The Trojans had a 2-0 lead through three innings but gave up six runs in the fourth.

Sam Smith went 2-for-2 for Southeastern and drove in both runs. Smith’s single in the first scored Gehrig Cordial, who reached on a one-out single and advanced to second on a passsed ball. In the third, Smith singled again to score Gehrig, who was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Russia (22-6) took control with three straight singles followed by a RBI double by Aiden Shappie, tying the score in the fourth. After a strikeout, there was a double by Jared Poling, a walk and a single by Brayden Monnin. Two runs scored on the final hit of the inning as Russia took a 6-2 lead.

Explore» COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wright State plays in NCAA tournament Friday

Grant Saunders, the Shelby County Athletic Conference Player of the Year, pitched a complete game for Russia, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out 10. He also went 2-for-4. Monnin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Russia, which lost 7-1 to Fort Loramie in the regional final last season, will play Fort Loramie or Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy in the regional final at 5 p.m. Friday at Princeton. Those teams played in the second regional semifinal Thursday.

The regional champion will play in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. June 9 at Canal Park in Akron.

Russia lost 2-1 to Minster in the state championship game when it last reached the final four in 2017. It also advanced to the final game in 1975. It won the state championship in 1971.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Alter grad Nick Mangold going into Jets’ ring of...
2
Jamestown native has helped Boston Celtics get back to NBA Finals
3
Atlantic 10 basketball: Who’s staying in NBA Draft? Who’s coming back?
4
State track preview: Catholic Central senior seeks third state high...
5
Football recruiting: Ohio State offers Springfield CB Aaron Scott Jr.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top