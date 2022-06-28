Badin catcher one of the winners of Johnny Bench Award

Nugent, who hit .305 as a senior, won the award as the top high school catcher in Ohio. He will be honored along with the other winners July 26 at a luncheon at Great American Ball Park. They will be recognized on the field that evening before a 6:40 p.m. game against the Miami Marlins.

The Bench Awards honor the best baseball and softball catchers at the high school level in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia and the top catchers in NCAA baseball and softball. A committee picks the finalists. The Hall of Fame catcher and Reds legend Bench picks the winners.