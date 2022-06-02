Atlantic 10 basketball: Who’s staying in NBA Draft? Who’s coming back?

All six members of the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball first team declared for the NBA Draft this spring. Four are keeping their names in the draft and won’t return to college basketball.
The deadline for making that decision was 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Here’s the list of A-10 players staying in the draft:
Luka Brajkovic, Davidson: The A-10 player of the year in 2022 averaged in double figures the last four seasons for the Wildcats, scoring 1,402 points in his college career. He had another season of eligibility because the 2020-21 season didn’t count against anyone’s eligibility.
Hyunjung Lee, Davidson: He averaged 15.8 points last season, his third in college basketball, and made the A-10 first team.
Vince Williams Jr., VCU: Another first-team selection, he led the Rams with 14.1 points per game as a senior. He played four years and was a two-year starter.
Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure: A first-team selection, he spent five seasons in college basketball: two with the Miami Redhawks; one season sitting out as a transfer; and two with the Bonnies. He averaged 15.3 points last season.
Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s: He played two seasons with the Hawks and averaged 14.1 points last season.
Here’s the list of A-10 players or now former A-10 players who withdrew from the draft:
James Bishop, George Washington: The A-10 third-team selection has averaged 17.6 points the last two seasons at GW after one season at LSU.
Tyler Burton, Richmond: The A-10 second-team selection led Richmond with 16.1 points per game in his third season.
Toumani Camara, Dayton: The A-10 third-team selection who played last season at Dayton after two seasons at Georgia.
Yuri Collins, Saint Louis: The A-10 first-team selection led the nation in assists (7.9 per game) in his third season.
Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure (now at Florida): The A-10 third team selection was a four-year starter at St. Bonaventure and will finish his season in SEC.
Josh Oduro: George Mason: The A-10 first-team selection is a three-year starter who averaged 17.7 points last season.
Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure (now at Iowa State): The A-10 second team selection was a four-year starter who averaged 11.3 points last season. He transferred for his final season.
Dominick Welch, St. Bonaventure (now at Alabama): A starter the last four seasons like Lofton and Ossuniyi, he averaged 12.3 points his last season and will also play his final season elsewhere.
