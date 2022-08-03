Ashcraft shuts down Marlins, Reds extend win streak to 4

Cincinnati struck quickly against Miami starter Braxton Garrett. Activated from the injured list earlier in the day, Aquino hit a hard grounder over an open second base area.

Miami cut the early deficit on Miguel Rojas’ sacrifice fly in the sixth. Charles Leblanc hit a one-out single and advanced to third after Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer’s fielding error of Joey Wendle’s grounder.

Garrett (2-5) settled down after the first, and matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed three hits, walked two and hit a batter.

BASERUNNER BEWARE

In addition to his two RBIs, Aquino contributed defensively, throwing out Nick Fortes at the plate on Jesús Sánchez’s single to right field in the second. Fortes attempted to score from second and Aquino’s throw beat him by several steps.

ROSTER MOVES

The Reds activated RHP Luis Cessa from the injured list, while the Marlins reinstated RHP Nick Neidert from Triple-A Jacksonville and Anthony Bender from the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

LHP Mike Minor (1-7, 6.31 ERA) will start the series finale for the Reds on Wednesday, and the Marlins will start RHP Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.99).