Analysis: Experts expect Bengals to pick impact defensive player at No. 17

Many draft analysts and national writers are projecting they hit those areas first, but opinions vary depending on who they think will still be on the board at No. 17. Here are projected picks made in some of the most recent seven-round mock drafts.

FIRST ROUND: PICK NO. 17

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Brugler writes: “The Bengals have several needs on defense. Above all, though, they need an impact guy — and Harmon fits the bill. No other interior defensive lineman was more disruptive in the FBS last season, against both run and pass. It’s hard to go wrong drafting guys who hate to be blocked, and that sums up Harmon.”

CBSSports.com’s Josh Edwards: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Edwards writes: “Cincinnati could consider offensive guard, but I think I have given the team a defensive prospect in every mock draft since the season’s conclusion; that will not change in my final mock draft next week either. The Bengals will almost certainly go defense in Round 1.”

ESPN’s Matt Miller: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Miller writes: “The Bengals desperately need a playmaker in the secondary. The 6-3, 220-pound Emmanwori is a Derwin James Jr. clone in size, strength, speed and playmaking ability. Emmanwori put on a show at the combine, running a 4.38 40 and leaping 43 inches in the vertical and 11-6 in the broad jump. He also produced on tape in 2024, with four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 88 tackles. Line him up at free or strong safety and let him spy Lamar Jackson twice a season.”

SECOND ROUND: PICK 49

All three mock drafts stick with defense in the second round as well, especially acknowledging the need for help on the defensive line.

The Athletic: Lane Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

CBSSports.com: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

ESPN.com: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Miller writes: “Pearce is a productive player, though slightly undersized at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. He had 17.5 sacks the past two seasons combined and has speed scouts love, running the 40 in 4.47 seconds with a 1.56-second 10-yard split. Pearce was once considered a top-10 overall prospect, but a lack of play strength and a pass-rush plan beyond speed rushes have caused concern around the league. But he has a high immediate ceiling as a pass-rush specialist.”

THIRD ROUND: PICK 81

Brugler is the first to make an offensive pick, addressing the need at guard, where there is need after Alex Cappa’s departure and Cordell Volson’s stalling in development. Edwards’ first three picks hit each level of the defense, helping the Bengals make the most of their first two days in the draft, while Miller goes with a second defensive back among his top three picks.

The Athletic: Miles Frazier, G, LSU

Brugler notes: “The Bengals can find a starter-quality guard on Day 2 of this year’s draft. Although not a top-tier athlete, Frazier plays with mauling strength and the competitive finish that fits what the Bengals like at the position.”

CBSSports.com: EDGE Bradyn Swinson, LSU

ESPN.com: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Miller writes: “Mike Hilton hasn’t re-signed with the Bengals, opening the door for a nickel cornerback who could step right into the lineup. Riley is one of the most underrated playmakers (15 career interceptions) in the draft.”

FOURTH ROUND: PICK 119

This is the round where all three mock drafts go with offensive selections, but Edward’s pick of a quarterback is unique. Cincinnati has felt good about its backup to Joe Burrow with Jake Browning, but eventually will have need there. It’s just not a glaring one now, and there are other spots that are.

The Athletic: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

CBSSports.com: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

ESPN.com: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

FIFTH ROUND: PICK 153

Brugler’s pick of a linebacker here makes sense, but seems a little late to be addressing that spot. Miller goes with a wide receiver, which isn’t a bad spot in Round 5 given the uncertainty with Jermaine Burton’s future.

The Athletic: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

CBSSports.com: CJ West, DT, Indiana

ESPN.com: Bru McCoy, WR, Tennessee

SIXTH ROUND: PICK 193

With Ted Karras entering the last year of his contract, the center position could be addressed here, like Miller suggests, but it’s also a round where the Bengals could take advantage of depth in this draft class at other positions.

The Athletic: Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa

CBSSports.com: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

ESPN.com: Jonah Monheim, C, USC