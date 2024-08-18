ANALYSIS: Bigger is better for Buckeyes and other lessons from Chip Kelly

Explore 5 positives and a potential concern from Ryan Day

Here are three takeaways from his most recent meeting with the media:

1. Kelly values decision making above all when it comes to quarterbacks.

That is not unique, but it was interesting to hear him explain his point of view.

“I think decision making is at the top of the list for all quarterbacks, just because that’s what the game is,” Kelly said. “Are you putting us in the right play? Are you getting us out of a bad play? Are you making the decisions to throw the checkdown instead of forcing it into coverage? You know, it’s not just who has the strongest arm, but the decision making process has always been at the top of the list. And then after that, it would be repetitive accuracy and then athleticism. You know, and I think Will (Howard) has all three of those.”

2. Kelly likes big offensive linemen.

This might also seem obvious, but it came up in response to a question from someone who suggested the 6-foot-6, 327-pound Tegra Tshabola might be bigger than the average guard in a Kelly offense.

“I think Tegra’s really athletic and can really sink his hips, and he’s long,” Kelly said. “He’s really long, and when you can play long on the offensive line and keep defensive linemen away from people because of your length, that’s a really big deal for us. So we like offensive linemen that are big because big people beat up little people.

“So we like Tegra a lot.”

3. Emeka Egbuka brings a different look to his offense, too.

As mentioned in the takeaways from head coach Ryan Day, Egbuka could end up being a major weapon for an Ohio State team not lacking playmakers.

Kelly, who made his name utilizing lots of small, fast guys when he was head coach at Oregon, indicated he sees the 6-1, 205-pound Egbuka as a unique talent.

“I think he’s in a box on his own,” Kelly said. “A lot of the slot receivers that I’ve had in the past have been smaller, you know, and been somewhat mismatches from that standpoint, but Mek’s ability to go in and dig out linebackers, Mek’s ability to carry the football and then Mek’s ability to get open and make really tough contested catches I think is really what kind of sets him apart because he can do everything in there.”

While one of the questions of the preseason has been if Ohio State can find a second tight end to enhance the running game, Kelly suggested Egbuka could be another type of answer.

“I think sometimes the prototypical slot receiver is that small, quick-getting-in-and-out-of-things (player), but it really affects you in the run game because you’re trying to run the ball and he’s an inside guy. And now all of a sudden he’s at the point of attack with a linebacker looking over his shoulder, hoping they don’t run him over where Mek isn’t like that.

“Mek really can do a lot of things, and to have that versatility I think is something that hopefully we’re going to have a lot of fun with this fall, trying to put him in different positions and allow him to make plays because he really is a playmaker.”