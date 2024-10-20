ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ win over Browns

Cincinnati (3-4) was coming off a win over the New York Giants in Week 6 and now has some momentum going into next week’s home game against Philadelphia with a chance to get back to .500. Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. Offense in a rut

The offensive struggles at New York carried over into this game as the Bengals went 0-for-6 on third downs in the first half and recorded just 86 yards, but Joe Burrow got things going just enough in the second half to secure the victory.

Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on a back-shoulder pass for an 18-yard touchdown on Cincinnati’s first possession of the second half, and Tee Higgins grabbed a 25-yard touchdown reception on third down two drives later.

The Bengals only managed two first downs after that, but the defense did its part to preserve the lead. Burrow finished with 181 yards on 15-of-25 passing, and as anticipated, Cleveland’s pass rush proved to be a problem. Burrow was sacked three times, though surprisingly not by Myles Garrett, and he was hurried seven times, and the Browns also had six tackles for losses as Cincinnati finished with just 223 net yards of offense.

2. Defense stays on track

Coming off its best defensive performance of the season, Cincinnati was able to maintain a level of success on that side of the ball, forcing three-and-outs on three drives and recording two interceptions.

The Browns had opportunities to do more but missed a field goal in the first quarter and had a turnover on downs the first drive of the second half. Cleveland has yet to score more than 17 points in any game this season.

Cincinnati was especially strong in its pass rush. Vonn Bell’s blitz on the fourth down stop helped force the incomplete pass. The Bengals also got four sacks, including two from Trey Hendrickson and a first of the season for Sheldon Rankins. Hendrickson also had five hurries. Sam Hubbard continued his recent progress and added a sack, three quarterback hurries, a tackle for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass defended.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Browns’ offensive woes get worse

Cincinnati was concerned about the return of Nick Chubb to Cleveland’s offense, but he managed just 22 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown on fourth down. Sunday was even rougher for the Browns quarterbacks.

Deshaun Watson, who completed 15 of 17 passes for 128 yards, was carted off with an Achilles injury late in the second quarter, as the home fans that had been booing his performance earlier in the game cheered his departure. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round draft pick of the Browns last year, replaced him and finished off a touchdown drive to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 7-6 going into halftime with a missed PAT, but he completed just 45.8 percent of his passes for 82 yards and had both interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson injured his finger making the tackle after his second pick with about four minutes left, and the Browns had to turn to their emergency quarterback, Jameis Winston, who had been demoted from backup to third-stringer this week. Winston was 5-of-11 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown to David Njoku.

4. Taylor optimistic about injuries

The physical nature of the “Battle of Ohio” came with some cost for the Bengals, too, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor sounded more optimistic they might not be long-term concerns.

Orlando Brown Jr. exited midway through the second quarter with a right knee injury and had to be replaced by Cody Ford. Then, with less than three minutes left, safety Geno Stone needed carted off with an air cast on his left leg after colliding with Vonn Bell on a pass breakup.

Taylor said both injuries might have seemed worse than they were, noting “it is more towards the positive side” that Brown was able to be on the sideline to finish the game and that Stone’s left tibia was “certainly not as bad” as he initially thought.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

5. Another boost from special teams

Charlie Jones returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and those were the only points for the Bengals in the first half.

It was the third kickoff return for a touchdown in the NFL this season but the Bengals’ first kick return for a touchdown since 2020, when Brandon Wilson had a 103-yarder against the New York Giants.

A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2023 NFL draft, Jones returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in the second game of his rookie season against the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was just his third career kick return after adding those duties this year with the changes to the rules creating a need for a second returner.

Cincinnati has been getting a lift from special teams with rookie punter Ryan Rehkow helping flip field position. He averaged 44.3 yards per punt Sunday, including four inside the 20 yard-line with a long of 58 yards. Kicker Evan McPherson missed a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, and he’s now 10-of-13 this season.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Eagles at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7