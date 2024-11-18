ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ loss to Chargers

Justin Herbert converted two passes for 56 yards on the Chargers’ last possession, and J.K. Dobbins finished it off with a 29-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds remaining for a 34-27 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from the loss for the Bengals:

1. The defense isn’t fooling anyone

After Cincinnati’s defense gave up points on five of its first seven drives, including touchdowns on three straight series in the first half, a light seemed to come on in the second half. But the defense that has failed the Bengals time after time this season showed back up when it mattered most.

The Bengals forced four three-and-outs in the second half and had held L.A. to a field goal after halftime until that final drive. A fumble, forced by Logan Wilson and recovered by Geno Stone in Cincinnati territory, set up the visitors for the tying score to complete the rally from down 27-6, but the defense couldn’t make the big stops needed at the end.

That’s been the story of the season. Joe Burrow and the offense get into positions to win games, and the team can’t close it out. Sunday marked the sixth loss by seven points or less.

2. McPherson’s misses are a concern

Evan McPherson missed two field goals in the fourth quarter with chances to give Cincinnati a lead, and he’s now 15-of-21 on field goal attempts this season. He missed a 48-yarder on the drive after the Bengals tied the game, just missing left, and then he put a 51-yarder wide left the next possession, with 1:48 remaining.

Although the Chargers ended up winning by seven, and those six points might not have been enough, the missed opportunities were deflating and gave L.A. better field position than perhaps a kick return would have provided.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said “it just wasn’t his night” when asked about McPherson’s misses, but he’s not been the clutch kicker the team could rely on, particularly since his rookie season when he earned the “Money Mac” nickname. He’s missed four of seven kicks from 50 yards and beyond, he’s missed two 48-yarders and he has a missed PAT. His makes of 26 and 27 yards in the first half kept him perfect on tries under 40 yards, but Cincinnati needs McPherson to be able to make those attempts from distance.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Offense couldn’t close either

A better start certainly would have helped the Bengals, but even after finding a rhythm in the second half, Joe Burrow couldn’t get the job done either. Even after McPherson’s misses, the Bengals had two more drives in the final 90 seconds, and they went three-and-out the first time and Burrow had to throw a Hail Mary to Tee Higgins that was knocked away at the goal line on the final play.

Burrow completed a 27-yard pass to Andrei Iosivas to cross midfield that last drive but Chase couldn’t make the catch on the next play and was taken out for a snap before the Hail Mary attempt was needed. Chase had a chance at the go-ahead touchdown before L.A. scored it, but Burrow, under pressure, slightly overthrew him on a go ball with 1:10 left. He would have been straight to the end zone with a better pass.

The Bengals had opportunities in the first half that escaped them as well, though. They reached the redzone twice in the first three drives, and a team that ranked second in touchdown percentage inside the 20 had to settle for field goals, including after a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line.

Despite the slow start, Burrow still finished with 356 yards passing and three touchdowns. It was his third most passing yards in a game this season. He also had the benefit of Tee Higgins being back from a quad injury that sidelined him three games. Higgins caught nine passes for 148 yards and a 42-yard touchdown.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. More on the defense

It was a disastrous first half all around. The Bengals benched starting cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt early on after he looked lost on a couple big plays, including L.A.’s first touchdown, and the Chargers had 17 first downs and 272 yards before halftime.

The Chargers averaged 8.8 yards per play and had 94 yards rushing in the first half as well. Blown assignments and missed tackles were plentiful, and Herbert seemed to have all the time in the world to run or throw. He accounted for 58 yards on four carries in the first half.

Cincinnati was relying on rookie Josh Newton in Taylor-Britt’s spot, but D.J. Turner injured his clavicle in the second half so it was up to Taylor-Britt and Newton at the end. B.J. Hill, who has played through multiple injuries this season, exited with yet another one in the second half but returned to finish the game.

No other team had scored more than 20 points on the Chargers this year, and Cincinnati’s 27 points should have been enough.

5. Now what?

Something has to change moving forward, but the Bengals will have to figure out what that is over the bye. Taylor said in his postgame press conference he didn’t think wholesale changes were needed, and he still believes in the team’s ability to bounce back and sneak into the playoffs.

At 4-7, that probably means winning out over the final six games. They have the week off, and then it’s full-steam ahead. There’s a stretch of two games in five days in December with a Thursday game against Cleveland following a trip to Tennessee, and the Bengals still have to face AFC North-leading Pittsburgh twice, including the first matchup Dec. 1 after the bye.

Taylor acknowledged the Bengals have put themselves “in a tough spot.” They are 1-6 in one-score games, but he said he truly believes things will turn. He continues to call it “sickening” how close the Bengals have gotten in these close losses.

NEXT GAME

Sunday, Dec. 1

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7