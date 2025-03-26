Alter senior reopens recruitment after coaching change at N.C. State

The coach who recruited Greer, Kevin Keatts, lost his job earlier this month one year after leading N.C. State to the Final Four. Greer learned about that news on the same day he played in the regional final with Alter.

N.C. State announced the hiring of Will Wade, who led McNeese State to NCAA tournament appearances the last two seasons, on Sunday.

Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard, ranked second in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division with 18.1 points per game as a senior after averaging 16.0 points as a junior. He tied for fourth in assists (2.7). He shot 38.5% (55 of 143) from 3-point range. He was one of six finalists for the Ohio Mr. Basketball award this season.