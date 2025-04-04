Alter senior picks a new school after decommitting from N.C. State

“For a while, we kind of held out and didn’t really talk to anybody, just to see what happened with N.C. State,” Greer said. “And then once that decision was made, we realized that we were ready to open it back up and get back into it. It was less about where I was going or where I was playing and more about the fit and the opportunity, just because it’s so late in the year. To be committing during the transfer portal time is tougher because I’m a lot smaller of a fish compared to the 25- and 26-year-olds out there.”

Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard who ranks 131st in the class of 2025, according to Rivals.com, will now play in the Atlantic 10 Conference where his dad, Dayton Flyers associate head coach Ricardo Greer, has spent the last eight seasons.

Greer received a scholarship offer from Dayton head coach Anthony Grant earlier in his high school career and still had that offer this time around. He said he “100%” considered playing for Dayton after he reopened his recruitment this spring.

“I had a couple talks with coach Grant,” Greer said, “but I decided that I didn’t want the father-son relationship my dad and I have to turn into a player-coach relationship.”

Greer also said, “Everybody on the staff is family. I’m so close to everybody. It would have been a lot different.”

Dayton will play at Davidson next season if the current schedule rotation continues. Dayton has won 10 straight games in the series.

“It’s going to be really weird,” Greer said. “I feel like I’ve grown up in this league now for the past eight years, watching everybody. I’m familiar with everything in the league — every team, all the coaches — so that’s going to be interesting. Hopefully we get to play at UD Arena next year. That’d be insane. But either way, just playing against the Flyers is going to be crazy.”

Greer first visited Davidson during a recruiting trip that also included stops at N.C. State and Clemson in September 2023, before his junior season. This time, he got sick before he was scheduled to visit Davidson, and McKillop came to Ohio to visit Greer.

“Seeing how interested they were and the effort that they made,” Greer said, “and then seeing the style of play, the fit and the role, it was kind of a no-brainer after that.”

Greer ranked second in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division with 18.1 points per game as a senior after averaging 16.0 points as a junior.

Greer will join a program that loses its top five scorers. Three of those players entered the transfer portal this spring: Reed Bailey; Bobby Durkin; and Mike Loughnane.

Davidson finished 17-16 overall and 6-12 in the A-10 last season in coach Matt McKillop’s third season. McKillop is 48-49 since taking the helm after the retirement of his dad Bob McKillop, who led the program for 33 seasons.

The Davidson coaches told Greer he could be a Kellan Grady-like player for the Wildcats. Grady is a 6-5 guard who scored 2,002 points in four seasons at Davidson before transferring to Kentucky for his final season.

“They remind me a lot of Alter, actually, the way that they play, the offense that they run, the movement, a lot of shooters,” Greer said. “I feel like I’ll thrive in that type of system.”