5 things to know about Bengals’ preseason game vs. Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t reveal earlier this week whether starters would see playing time in the second preseason game, and players shared differing opinions on whether it is necessary to get live reps before the regular-season opener at Cleveland.

However, it appears the defensive starters will get time Friday when the Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Cornerback Mike Hilton told reporters as much Wednesday, indicating the need to get a sense of how the new pieces in the secondary will work together with the full group when the real competition begins. Players on the offensive side of the ball were mum on whether they would be playing.

Cincinnati is coming off a 36-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener.

Here are five things to know about Friday’s game at Atlanta.

1. Defense needs the work

Last week, Dax Hill was the only starter to play, but with two new safeties and for now, a new cornerback while Chidobe Awuzie is still making his way back into team drills, the Bengals have decided it might be a good time to see how all those moving pieces work together.

As Hilton spilled and linebacker Logan Wilson hinted at, the defensive starters will see some reps Friday. Wilson said he was preparing to play, and when asked if he’s expecting to, he said “maybe,” with a smile. Hilton said it’s important to get those opportunities in preseason.

“I think the way we started last year (0-2) had a lot to do with not getting preseason reps, so I feel like that will be good for us on the defensive end, and it should help us early in the season,” Hilton said. “We’re playing a lot of new guys, so we will go out there, they get a feel for each other, how each other like to play, get the chemistry going and the communication, so it will be good for us, especially on the back end.”

Wilson said the benefit would be getting live tackling, which is not something players ever do in practice.

2. Reps for offensive starters?

With quarterback Joe Burrow still out, Tee Higgins not likely to play and Joe Mixon not having practiced all week, it doesn’t seem as likely the Bengals will use their starters on offense. Perhaps some of the offensive linemen will play, but it seems unlikely the team would risk its skill position players with backup quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning running the offense.

Siemian is expected to start, while Browning will play the second half.

Higgins didn’t participate in team portions of the joint practice with the Packers when all the other starters got in their best work, and Taylor said he was fine.Mixon was in court all week. A judge ruled him not guilty on the aggravated menacing charges he faced Thursday.

The offensive line could possibly use a series or two together, though, with Orlando Brown now at left tackle and Jonah Williams playing right tackle. Last year, it took a line with four new starters a while to jell, and this could be a good time to build that chemistry in a game.

“Being able to get out there with those extra reps, being able to communicate with guys like Ted (Karras), Cordell (Volson),” Brown said when asked what the benefit of playing preseason games would be. “Same with the quarterbacks, same with the running backs, being able to feel our double-teams, our footwork, hand placement, it’s also important.”

Brown said if he’s not out there playing Friday, he will be on the sidelines “coaching” and helping the other guys.

3. Big day for the punters

Drue Chrisman returned to practice Sunday, marking his training camp debut after his start to camp was delayed by a medical issue on Day 1. Although he might be behind in terms of practice time, Friday could be a big opportunity to play some catch-up in the competition with Brad Robbins.

Robbins has shown some good things in camp but the job is still up for grabs. Chrisman is still listed at the top of the depth chart but has much to prove in order to maintain his job.

“A couple of weeks ago, I did not see myself being back this soon,” Chrisman said. “Sitting in the hospital, you never know. That’s never ideal for any kind of situation or timeline. I’m grateful we checked all the boxes, and we were able to get out there safely, and it felt great. I got to knock some rust off, and I’m excited to be back for these last couple weeks.”

Chrisman is hoping to be active and punting against the Falcons but said Sunday after practice he hadn’t gotten the green light yet. He assumed being cleared to practice makes him “fine to play.”

4. Seeing some familiar faces

The Falcons have two players that were on the Bengals’ roster last year with safety Jessie Bates signing a big contract there in March and cornerback Tre Flowers also now with the team. Former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder is Atlanta’s projected starter after earning the job late last season.

“It will be good to see those guys,” Wilson said of Bates and Flowers.

Logan Woodside, who a seventh-round pick by Cincinnati in 2018, also is on the Falcons’ roster competing for a backup job. He was waived by the Bengals in September 2018.

5. Myles Murphy status unknown

Murphy said earlier this week he was hoping to make a big jump in Friday’s game after not playing his best in the opener. But he didn’t practice Wednesday and wasn’t in the locker room during the portion open to media.

So, it’s unclear his status for Friday. If he is available this game could be another big opportunity for him in the competition for a rotational role on the defensive line. The first-round draft pick has been a bit underwhelming in training camp so far but had been working closely with Trey Hendrickson and starting to feel more confident, he said.

The Bengals also could be missing cornerback Sidney Jones, who missed a third consecutive day Wednesday, and Tanner Hudson (concussion) and Yusuf Corker (hamstring) appear to still be dealing with injuries from the preseason opener.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Falcons, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network, 1530, 102.7, 104.7