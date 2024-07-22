5 questions facing the Bengals entering training camp

As the Bengals try to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign that ended short of the playoffs, there are plenty of storylines to follow in the build-up to the 2024 season. Special teams will be something to watch throughout, as that will determine some of the bubble roster spots and rule changes will make an impact, as well, but here is a look at five other key questions facing the team this preseason:

1. Who replaces Tyler Boyd?

Cincinnati has options to replace departed slot receiver Tyler Boyd, and it seems it could take multiple individuals to do so, but training camp will be a good chance to see whom the Bengals can rely on most. Ja’Marr Chase and rookie draft pick Jermaine Burton are both capable of playing inside but also are deep threats from outside. Tight end Mike Gesicki can play in the slot as well, and then there are others like Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas that could be more involved.

Jones was the natural succession plan last year when the Bengals drafted him in the fourth round, but he needs to take a big leap in Year 2 to earn more opportunities.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the offseason described the changes to the offense this year as having more “eye candy,” which seems to indicate that defenses won’t be able to as easily predict what’s coming. Fans can get a glimpse of what to expect as camp progresses.

2. Will it be Trent Brown or Amarius Mims at right tackle?

The original plan seemed to be for the veteran Trent Brown to start at right tackle, while rookie Amarius Mims takes time to develop and settle into the NFL. However, while Brown missed much of the offseason workout program because of a family emergency, Mims took advantage of first-team reps in practices and could be further along than anticipated.

Brown’s injury history makes it so Mims likely will be needed at some point regardless, but a true competition in camp could keep things interesting. Brown’s experience still gives him the edge, and Mims can learn from watching him and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

The Bengals will go with the player that gives them the best chance to win and keep Burrow upright.

3. Can veteran safeties save the secondary?

The Bengals aren’t relying on young players making steps at safety this year, as they went out and got Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency. Stone is inked into the free safety spot, but the strong safety role is up for grabs and that could be a good thing for depth too.

Bell wasn’t just brought in to be a leader for the secondary. He’s competing for that starting job and seemed to have the edge over Jordan Battle during the offseason. The real test will be in training camp, though.

Cincinnati still sees a lot of upside in Battle, and he ended up ranking as one of the best safeties in the league in terms of his PFF defense grade despite making just seven starts after rotating with Nick Scott through the first 10 games. Bell is here to play, though, and already has Lou Anarumo’s trust, but he needs to get back to his pre-2023 form. He struggled with Carolina last year.

4. Who emerges as the starting cornerback opposite Cam Taylor-Britt?

DJ Turner, a 2023 second-round draft pick, looked good starting out last year but then seemed to hit a rookie wall. Now the Bengals have moved Dax Hill over from safety and are going to give their 2022 first-round draft pick every opportunity to earn a job as an outside cornerback.

Hill had pushed himself into more first-team reps this offseason, but Chase and Higgins weren’t there to really drive the competition. He also hasn’t played much on the outside, even when he did get cornerback snaps in college — those were mainly in the slot, where Mike Hilton is in a contract year.

Taylor-Britt has progressed nicely through his first two seasons and can help lead the way as Turner seeks a big second season and Hill fights to stay in the mix.

5. What will the defensive line rotation look like?

DJ Reader’s departure leaves a lot of questions at interior defensive line. Sheldon Rankins projects as the starter next to B.J. Hill, but second-round draft pick Kris Jenkins and third-round pick McKinnley Jackson were added specifically for their run-stopping abilities. Rankins has previously done well against the run, but is better known recently for his pass rushing.

The Bengals could have options with their rotation inside and on the edge as well. Myles Murphy’s progress will be something to watch as he grows more accustom to playing on the left side. He believes he will be better prepared in Year 2 to play both sides as needed behind Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.

Hubbard will be looking for a bounce-back season but more of a rotation could benefit the defense. Anarumo could have some different looks this season.