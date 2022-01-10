2021 NFL Playoff Schedule: How to watch the games on wild-card weekend

The NFL playoff schedule is out.
The Bengals host the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium. A
Below are the matchups and TV information for Super WIld Card Weekend, which features the NFL’s first Monday night playoff game. As the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, the Titans and Packers have first-round byes.
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
Raiders (5) at Bengals (4), 4:30 p.m., NBC, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7
Patriots (6) at Bills (3), 8:15 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
SUNDAY, JAN. 16
Eagles (7) at Buccaneers (2), 1 p.m., Fox
49ers (6) at Cowboys (3), 4:30 p.m., CBS, Nickelodeon
Steelers (7) at Chiefs (2), 8:15 p.m., NBC
MONDAY, JAN. 17
Cardinals (5) at Rams (4), 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN
In Other News
1
Bengals to host Raiders in playoff opener
2
Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio State past Northwestern
3
ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Bengals’ loss to Browns in regular-season...
4
‘This is a different team’ -- Bengals prepare for first playoff game...
5
Ohio State football: Questions facing the Buckeyes this offseason
About the Author