Voter Guide: Springfield Township Trustee

Education: I have completed one year of education at Clark State College

Current Employment: Owner of LEO Digital Marketing LLC

Why are you seeking elected office? I am a board member of Brake the Cycle with the role of adviser. In this position, I work with local organizations and businesses to create opportunities for our youth, recruit volunteers and run the media section. I worked with the Promise Neighborhood’s Boyz II Businessmen program to help fourth-seventh grade boys learn to create a business plan. As a student at Clark State College, I served on the Student Senate as treasurer and was also the student representative on the college’s Budget Committee. As a small business owner who works in digital marketing, I work with nonprofit clients, which helps me to better understand the needs of the community.

Why are you seeking elected office? As a lifelong resident of Springfield Township, I want to be able to serve my community, the community that has raised me and shaped me. I care deeply about the township and its residents, but after talking to many of those residents, it’s clear that they do not feel like the trustees are listening to them. After attending several township meetings myself, I felt the same way. There are many areas for improvement in the township, and it is going to require bold, innovative thinking to meet the needs of residents. I realized that it was time for fresh leadership that is looking forward to the next 20 years and not just looking back at the previous 20 years. I want to bring something new to the table that will help us improve and secure the township for current and future generations of residents.

Why should voters elect you? I will bring bold, innovative and fresh leadership to Springfield Township. I want to modernize the township to advance it into the future. I am committed to making sure that every resident is heard and has a seat at the table, especially when it comes to big decisions. The residents who will be most impacted by major changes such as annexation or new developments should have every opportunity to be aware of those changes and be involved in the discussion. I will also be available for all residents to speak to and will be more responsive to their communications. As a small business owner who works in digital marketing, I understand the importance of timely responses and being available through a number of different channels in our fast-paced world, and I will bring that business experience to my role as trustee.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? I am running on a platform of a cleaner, safer community. Those three words also represent my top three priorities for the township. I envision a cleaner township with less litter and clutter, with fewer neglected properties that have become overrun, and with improved homes that increase the beauty and value in our neighborhoods. I envision a safer township where residents feel that their family will be safe from harm and their property will be protected. And finally, I envision a township that embraces community, with the ability to rely on and trust our neighbors again and plenty of space for residents and their families to gather together. In some ways, these priorities may seem pretty basic. But in other ways, they are big goals that will require bold leadership, innovative thinking and plenty of hard work from the trustees to make a reality.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? To make the township cleaner, I am proposing a neighborhood clean-up program to improve down-trodden properties. Many of the owners of these homes may be elderly or disabled and on a fixed income and are unable to pay any fines or fix their property. This program will help owners clean up their properties with assistance from Clark-Shawnee students who need community service hours to graduate. I am also proposing a low-interest home improvement loan program that will allow any resident to make an investment in their home without paying too much interest. To make the township safer, I am proposing that we work with the sheriff’s office to create a neighborhood watch program that will train residents in spotting threats. I will also work with the sheriff’s office to increase the frequency of patrols in crime-impacted neighborhoods. Finally, I will work to reduce speeding. In talking to residents, this has been a major concern for many. I am not proposing a one-size-fits-all solution to this problem. I will work with residents in each neighborhood to come up with solutions that work for them, whether that be radar speed signs, speed bumps or something else entirely. Finally, I want this township to be a community. I believe a good place to start is the 50+ acres that the township owns on Springfield-Xenia Road that could be used for community gatherings, a park, or other uses with input from the residents.

Anything else? Local elections matter. This race isn’t just about standing up to the status quo and entrenched politicians. This race is about our roads, our neighborhoods, our children and our community’s future. We need to look forward toward the next 20 years and think about how the decisions being made now will affect us when we are older and affect future generations when they have homes and families of their own. As a business and nonprofit leader with a desire to serve our community, I am asking for your vote this Nov. 2 to help put our community back on track. For more information or to reach out to me personally, visit sethflora.com.

John Roeder

Education: Graduate Shawnee High School, past Ohio state fire instructor, Ohio Edison leadership academy, situational front line leadership, ethical decision making.

Current Employment: Retired from Ohio Edison Company after 45 years of service. Last 15 years serving as supervisor and operations manager for Springfield Division.

Community Involvement: I have served on the Springfield Township Fire Department for 45+ years and and retired as fire chief after 13 years. Also served on the Advisory Board for Clark State Community fire service training center. Served on the United Way selection committee to grant annual financial grants.

Why are you seeking elected office? This township means so much to me and my family. I grew up and have lived in Springfield Township my entire life. I have been married 42 years to my wife, Cari, have two sons and three grandchildren, all that live in the township with everyone attending Clark-Shawnee Local Schools system. I have been involved with Springfield Township all my adult life, whether it was as a seasonal road worker, volunteer fire fighter for 45+ years and finally as fire chief for 13 years. I am always engaged as evidenced by the time I have spent working for the township residents.

Why should voters elect you? I want the residents of Springfield Township to know is that I will personally be involved with you. I will return your calls, not someone else, I will meet with you to discuss your problems or issues you may have, not someone else. I will be actively involved with every aspect of the township. I am a hands on person that cares about the township I have lived in my whole life. I will utilize my management experience to effectively communicate with the other trustees, staff and most importantly with the resident of Springfield Township to seek forward thinking suggestion on how to improve service to the township residents. I will work closely with the fiscal officer to be sure our tax dollars are being spent wisely and for the good of the township.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? The safety of the residents of Springfield Township should be and always will be a top priority for me. I will look for ways to make our community safer whether it be adding deputies and tornado sirens. I also believe education should be at the top for our children and safer schools. I want to establish a better working relationship with other community leaders where we can share ideas and possible resources if needed.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I will work to find ways to fund these priorities, through grants, federal dollars etc. As with most townships shrinking budgets and rising costs are a major issue. Over the last five years the townships have seen a decrease in state of Ohio shared income. Additionally, road repair cost has risen but tax levy income and gasoline tax revenue have remained at the same level. To counter decreasing revenue and rising costs will require working with the staff to examine all fixed and variable expenses to find savings.

Anything else? During my first four years severing as trustee, I have worked through the loss of our fiscal officer, retaining a temporary fiscal officer until a replacement was found. Then serving as president of the the township through the pandemic, keeping our services going in the safest way possible. We found ways to add two more full time road employees, bringing the staffing level to six to cover our 74 miles of roads. I implemented the sale of unused equipment, enabling us to purchase better, newer equipment. I implemented the sale of unused township property saving tax dollars. Additionally, as a trustee we need to support a strong Clark-Shawnee School District, this is why we granted the school district $350,000 through the coronavirus relief fund. I will continue to be a very transparent and to work hard for the betterment of the township.

James E. Scoby

No response