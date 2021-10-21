Voter Guide: South Vienna Village Council

No response

Brian G. Sagraves

No response

Rhonda J. Sagraves

No response

John Schmid

No response

Charles K. Miller

Education: Community College of the Air Force

Current Employment: Semi-retired, working one or two days a week at a Clark County retail business.

Community Involvement: Friends of the Clark County Public Library, current president and acting treasurer; past treasurer of Staff Senate at Clark State College; past treasurer of the American Postal Workers Union Local 3972; past board member of the Springfield Postal Workers Federal Credit Union; past council member of the village of South Vienna

Why are you seeking elected office? I am an independent thinker and a problem solver. With my my varied background, I can bring new and innovative ideas to South Vienna. I have over 30 years of experience working for government agencies, so I would be a great fit for village council. “Leaders don’t deliver excuses, they deliver solutions,” is one of my favorite quotes, and I try to live by that.

Why should voters elect you? I will work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for all residents of the village of South Vienna. That will include better communication between the residents and elected officials. I will investigate the possibility of tax cuts, more police patrols and more community involvement. The village will be getting about $30,000 additional tax revenue per year when the new school opens, and I will make it a priority to use that new money on projects and programs that will benefit the residents. I will also show the residents how every dollar of that money is used.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Transparency. I have talked with residents who don’t understand why the mayor and town council have raised our taxes and have added fees to our utility bills. Residents deserve explanations when their lives and their pocketbooks are impacted, not just a new ordinance hung up at the post office. 2. Improve continuity and safety with the police department, elected officials and the residents. The village has no tornado sirens and there are residents who believe, as I do, that we need one. There has been too much turnover and turmoil in the police department. I will attempt to make the SVPD a great place to work. 3. I will use my extensive financial background to save the village and taxpayers money.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I would like to enroll the village in the Open Checkbooks program. This valuable state-run program promotes financial transparency and lets residents see where their tax dollars go. And as a retired military member who worked with the security forces, I believe my experience will improve the police department. I would immediately expand and utilize the village web site and social media platforms to upload minutes from council meetings and announce dates and times of upcoming meetings. Communication with the residents is of the utmost importance. They may not be able to attend the monthly meetings but I’ll attempt to give them many avenues to find out what their elected officials are doing.

Anything else? My wife and I have raised six great kids in this community. My great grandfather, a blacksmith, had the house we live in built in the late 1800s, so my roots are very deep here. I want to help South Vienna keep its small town charm while growing and moving into the 21st century.