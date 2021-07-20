Rep. Jim Jordan named to Jan. 6 select committee

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, is one of five House Republicans named to the Democratic-led select committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday appointed Jordan — the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee — along with Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and Troy Nehls of Texas, multiple media outlets reported.
However, committee rules require that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must approve the names before they are final, the Associated Press reported.
Jordan was among Republicans who objected to counting electoral votes in some states where presidential candidate Joe Biden won in the Nov. 3, 2020, election due to what Jordan said were Constitutional concerns.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will appoint eight House Democrats to the committee, which will have its first hearing on July 27 to hear from Capitol and District of Columbia police officers who responded to the deadly attack.
A mob of supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election by disrupting the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to count Electoral College votes to formalize Biden’s victory. The House chamber was evacuated, and five people died around or after the siege, including a woman shot and killed by Capitol police. More than 100 others were injured.
The day of the attack, Jordan tweeted, “Stop the violence. Support Capitol Police” and later issued a statement that said: “Americans support peaceful protests, First Amendment activity, and the men and women of law enforcement. What happened today is wrong and is not what America is about.”
Trump became the first American president to be impeached twice following the historic Jan. 13 vote.
None of the Republicans selected for the committee voted for impeachment, and the AP reported that Jordan previously called the Jan. 6 select committee “impeachment three.”