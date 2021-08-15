ZONARS, Demetrius C. "Demet"



Age 95, of Kettering, passed away peacefully under Hospice care on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruth G. Zonars; his sister and brother-in-law, Aspasia and Zinon Papanastassiou; his



parents, Penelope ("Lopi") Milon and Constantine ("Costas") Zonars. Demet is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Penelope and David Sims of Cincinnati; his Godson, Basil Papanastassiou (Burt); his nephews, Constantine Papanastassiou (Peggy), Kevin Hawkins (Sherry), Jack Hawkins (Carol), Tom McKinney (Carolyn); niece, Helene Papanastassiou; brother-in-law, Don McKinney (Marilyn-deceased); and several great-nieces and nephews. Demet was born December 12, 1925, in Dayton, Ohio. He studied at Athens College for high school in Greece before



attending and graduating from the University of Dayton with a Bachelors of Science in Mathematics ('50) and a Master of Arts in Mathematics from The Ohio State University ('52). He joined WPAFB in 1952 where he worked as a Computer



Specialist. He retired as the Technical Director of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Aeronautical Systems Division



Computer Center in 1986. During his career at Wright-Patterson he was recognized for his achievements in Directing Information Systems and Technology for the Air Force R & D effort. He received the Certificate of Merit for his contribution to the re-organization of the Commands computer capabilities and was given the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, twice during his career. It is the highest level of recognition that an Air Force Command can bestow on a civilian.



Demetrius was cited for initiating, planning and developing the extensive network concept that services the Air Force



Systems Command Laboratories, Aeronautical Systems



Division, the Air Force Institute of Technology and numerous Air Force contracts. He also taught Mathematics at the University of Dayton Evening School for 10 years, and helped many family members get through math classes in school.



Demetrius was also active with the PTA, holding positions of Treasurer and President. Demetrius is a lifelong member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton where he was active in many Church activities. He served on the



Parish Counsel three times, was Treasurer for three years and President for two. He co-chaired the festival for five years. He oversaw the Usher Teams for many years. He was bestowed the honor of Archon in 2003. Demet and Ruth were fortunate enough to visit the Patriarchate in 1990 and had the honor of an audience with His Holiness Patriarch Demetrios I. Demet was an avid chocolate lover and tennis player. Even after he stopped playing in his eighties, he continued to watch matches on TV and live at the Western Southern in Cincinnati.



Funeral service 10 AM Monday, August 16, 2021, at The



Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9:30 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Village Hospice or The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Demet's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.

