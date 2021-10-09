ZOLMAN, James

ZOLMAN, Dr. James



Farrel "Jim"



Dr. James "Jim" Farrel Zolman, 85, passed away October 2, 2021, after a short illness. Born August 1, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to Basil "Rip" and Mabel Armpriester Zolman. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, he attended Denison to continue his basketball career and became the first in his family to attend or graduate college, doing so as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He was initiated as member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and had many stories of hijinks working as a waiter at the Granville Inn. In his junior year, he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn. Upon graduation they moved to California to pursue his PhD in psychology at UC Berkeley. In 1964, he moved his family to Lexington and Jim began teaching and researching at the University of Kentucky. His long career there would produce an Oxford Press textbook on statistics and experimental design, as well as several sabbaticals abroad in the UK and Australia. His time was split authoring dozens of papers on developmental physiology of vertebrate brains and teaching medical students in the Department of Physiology. Following his retirement in 2001, Jim and Carolyn further pursued their passion for travel, traveling across the U.S., from Alaska to Florida and many points between. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Conatser Zolman, daughter, Monica Zolman Frost, and son, Martin Zolman. He is survived by son, Mitchell Zolman (Kate), grandchildren Natalie Davis (Zach), Laura Zolman, Madelyn Bullington (Jason), Nicholas Zolman, a brother, Jerry Zolman (Judy), and great- grandchildren Whit Davis and Mary Benton Davis. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lexington Public Library or a charity of your choice.

