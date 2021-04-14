YOUNG, George Allen



George Allen Young, earned his wings on Friday, April 9, 2021, and passed from earth to glory to be with his Heavenly Father. Born December 1, 1946, to the late George W. Young, and Lois (Hutchins) Young. George graduated from Springfield South High School. He retired from Navistar International. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, of 35 years Debra (Warfield) Young, Springfield, OH; daughter Christian (Chelle) Young-Anderson, Springdale, MD; son, Christopher Young, Springfield, OH; mother Lois (Hutchins) Young; sister Twana Harris, Indianapolis, IN; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two beloved aunts, Doris Elder and Reva Hutchins. Due to COVID-19 it will be a private service for family, and we will be following the CDC guidelines.

