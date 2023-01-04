YORK, Cheryl Lynn



74, of Enon, passed away December 30, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 12, 1948, in Wheeling, WV, the daughter of Lawrence and Eleanor (Cox) Way. Cheryl had worked at the Clark County Farm Bureau. She was a member of First Christian Church and had enjoyed volunteering at Springfield Regional Medical Center for many years. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Robert Dean York; daughter, Melissa York; son-in-law, David Schreiber; grandsons, Robert H. and Eric S. Schreiber; and sister, Darlene (Jim) Stroh. She was preceded in death by daughter, Suzanna Schreiber, and her parents. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday in the church. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com