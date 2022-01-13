WRIGHT, Helen L.



Age 87 of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hospice of



Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Dora Hounshell of



Jackson, KY, a sister Gladys Southwood of Jackson, KY, a brother Finley Hounshell of



Lexington, KY, a sister Adna Burkeen of Bowling Green, KY, and a sister Willa Mae Smith of Richmond, KY. Survivors



include her son, David Wright (Mary) of Englewood, a brother Jim Hounshell (Lora) of Jackson, KY, grandsons, Forrest Wright (Rebekah) of Mt, Juliet, TN, D.J. Wright (Fiance' Victoria



Lopez) of Englewood, close friends Donna Watson and Connie MacManus and numerous friends and family. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held from 11-12 am Saturday,



January 15, 2022, at The Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd. Clayton, Ohio 45315. Memorial Service 12 noon at the church. Pastor Richard Tripplet officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Community Table Christmas Store, 338 Crestway Dr. Clayton, Ohio 45315. On line condolences may be sent www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

