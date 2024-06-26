Works, Brenda Joyce



Brenda J. Works, age 71, longtime resident of Ross, Ohio passed away on June 24, 2024 at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 14, 1952 the daughter of David and Ellen (Horn) Winsted. She was a 1970 graduate of Talawanda High School, and on December 19, 1970 she married Daniel Works, who preceded her in death in 2021. Brenda is survived by her four daughters, Elly (Randy) Parks, Angie (Tony) Pingleton, Debbie (the late Michael) Pingleton and Danielle (Scott) Estes; her grandchildren, Ben Pingleton, John Pingleton, Drew Dietz, Courtney Pingleton, Zach (Kiersten) Pingleton, Zoe (Talon) Wolter, Sammi Pingleton, Lily Pingleton, Chad Estes, Taya Estes and Mikey Pingleton; great grandchildren, Gibson, Jaxson, Parker, Oaklynn, Adalynn and Elijah Michael; her siblings, Carolyn (Doug) Scrivner, Linda (Mike) Callihan, Rick Winsted and Gary Winsted; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, siblings, Ora Lee (Don) Garrett, Marjorie Owens, Loretta (Bill) Rogers, Shirley Delver, Douglas Tipton, Phillip Tipton, David Winsted Jr., Keith Winsted, Kenneth Winsted, Carl Winsted, Wanda Charleville, Glen Tipton and Randy Winsted. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on Friday, June 28, 2024 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery.



