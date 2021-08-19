WOLF, William Curtis



"Bill"



William "Bill" Curtis Wolf, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born on May 5, 1958, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of



William Louis Wolf and Betty Marie Gibson.



Bill worked as a Corrections Officer at Warren Correctional Institution. He was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served from 1976 – 1990, as well as the Army National Guard from 1992 – 2002. Bill was a proud member of the NRA, a longtime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, as well as a longtime member of the Cleveland Browns Backers. He loved to travel, dance, play cards, old cars, and watching old movies.



Mr. Wolf was preceded in death by his father William Louis Wolf; and daughter, Amanda Wolf.



He is survived by his wife Sherry Wolf whom he married August 9, 1998; daughters, Stacy Tipton and Stephanie



Crandall; sons, William II, Louis, Clifford, and Terry Wolf; grandchildren, Braelynn Wolf, Taylor Wilmoth, Dylan Crandell, Brandon Tipton, Vivian Przywarra, Colton Wolf, Dean Wolf, Indy Wolf, Violet Wolf, Parker Lindeman, Sidney Wolf, Madison Wolf, and Taylor Tipton; mother, Betty Gibson; siblings, Shonie (Doug) Wilson, Linda Lloyd, Jerry (Vicky)



Gibson, and Jessica Williams; and mother-in-law, Rita Lawson.



Visitation will be from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 pm.



Please visit www.anderson-FH.com to leave online condolences for the family.



