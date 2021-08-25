WINTER, Charla Rae



Charla Rae Winter, age 59, of Eaton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, after a short and sudden illness. Born June 1, 1962, in Waukegan, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Charles, Sr. and Gladys Preston. She was a 1980 graduate of Eaton High School, Eaton, Ohio, and attended Sinclair



Community College in Dayton, Ohio, where she earned a



Secretarial Certificate. She worked for Antioch University as Executive Assistant to the Chancellor. She also was employed for 22 years by Danis Building Construction Company, where she served as Executive Assistant to the President and CEO. She married Jonathan Winter on December 3, 1983, and they had a daughter, Shannon, on October 16, 1993. She was a



loving and caring wife and mother who loved to cook and bake. She spent her free time outside or creating jewelry to sell and give away to her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Charles, Jr. Preston in 2019. She is survived by husband, Jonathan;



daughter, Shannon (John) Morris; sister Audrey (Charles) Spencer; brother Brian (Peggy) Preston; and brother Jeffery Preston. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 12:00 noon until time of Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm at the Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Drive, Eaton, OH. Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to the American Cancer



Society in her memory. Online condolences and other



remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting



www.gsbfuneralhome.com