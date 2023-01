WILSON, Sarah



Age 87, of Dayton, OH, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. Visitation 10:30-11:30 AM, Funeral at 11:30 AM, Friday, January 13, 2023, Ethan Temple Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Clayton, OH. https://livestream.com/ethantemplechurch. W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory



