Wilson, Diane L.



Age 84 passed away Thursday October 31, 2024. She was born August 18, 1940 in Hamilton to the late Donald and Margaret (Sloneker) Wisecup. Diane is survived by her daughter Lynn Reis (Larry), sisters Cathy Davis and Sherri Weathers. She is also survived by one brother, Greg Weathers (Laura). She was preceded in death by one brother, Gene Weathers. She married James Wilson in Jellico, TN on December 23, 1958. James preceded her in death March 15, 1993. Services to be conducted at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com