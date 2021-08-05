springfield-news-sun logo
X

WILKS, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WILKS, Jr., James Edward

Age 71, of Dayton, passed away July 21, 2021. He was born October 9, 1949, in

Dayton, Ohio, to the late James E. Wilks, Sr. and Jean S. Wilks. In addition to his

parents, James was preceded in death by his nephew, Ronald E. Wilks, Sr. James is survived by sisters: Cynthia Wilks, Bonita Boles (Randell) and Kim Ware; nephew, Donald Wilks, Sr.;

nieces: Michelle Wilks and Nicole Wilks-Foster (Aaron); a host of other relatives and friends. James graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School, Class of 1967. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Dayton National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of James or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top