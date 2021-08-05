WILKS, James

WILKS, Jr., James Edward



Age 71, of Dayton, passed away July 21, 2021. He was born October 9, 1949, in



Dayton, Ohio, to the late James E. Wilks, Sr. and Jean S. Wilks. In addition to his



parents, James was preceded in death by his nephew, Ronald E. Wilks, Sr. James is survived by sisters: Cynthia Wilks, Bonita Boles (Randell) and Kim Ware; nephew, Donald Wilks, Sr.;



nieces: Michelle Wilks and Nicole Wilks-Foster (Aaron); a host of other relatives and friends. James graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School, Class of 1967. James was a veteran of the U.S. Army. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Dayton National Cemetery.



Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of James or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

