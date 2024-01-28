Westhoven Widdowson, Mary Ann



The Lord whispered in Mary Ann's ear "It's time to come home, oh good and faithful servant" so she left this world Wednesday, January 24th at her family home surrounded by her loving family.



Born January 18, 1929, she began her education at school in Liberty Center, Ohio for 10 years, leaving to go to St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, Michigan where she graduated in 1946 and entered the Dominican order of nuns finishing her education at Siena Heights College and the University of Michigan earning a Master's in Music.



She spent many years teaching throughout Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Florida at all levels. She especially enjoyed teaching music and drama. Leaving teaching in 1974, she accepted a position with the Pastoral Care Department at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio where she met her husband, Richard Widdowson. They were happily married for 32 years.



She was actively involved with her church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society helping those in need. Her love of God, family, gardening, cooking, and playing cards was evident to all she met.



She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Widdowson; parents Francis and Alta Westhoven; brothers: Donald, James, Paul, Eugene, and Anthony; sisters-in-law: Kathryn, Ann, and Alma; brothers-in-laws: Donald Fetter, James Thompson, Dave Skilling, William Hoeffel, and Joseph Schuster. She is survived by her brothers William Westhoven, Gerald Westhoven; sisters Virginia Fetter, Catherine Thompson, Noreen Hoeffel; sisters-in-law: Jeanne, Joanne, and Janet; son Mark (Beth) Widdowson; daughter Marjorie (Richard) Strader, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation for Mary Ann will be held on Monday, January 29, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the time of her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 14010 South River Road, Grand Rapids, Ohio. Interment will immediately follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Mary Ann's honor may be gifted to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Heartland Hospice, or Father Justin c/o of the family.



Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home  Liberty Center, Ohio.



A special thank you to her caregivers, Karen, Molly, and Deb and to all the Hospice nurses. Their great love and care allowed her to be at home as she wished.



