WHITE, Ted James



Age 74, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Piqua, Ohio, on December 25, 1947, the son of the late Calvin and Thelma White. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tim White.



Ted is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jessica White; his children, Becky and husband, Greg Spencer, Tonya White-Regan and husband, Bruce Regan, Tammi and husband, Scott Johnson, Dana White, Doug and wife, Rachele Perrin, Melissa Kennedy; his sister, Judy Thompson; 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was retired after 43 years of services from the Dayton Daily News and was a member of West Carrollton Lodge #737 F.& A.M. and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street with Pastor Phil Hohulin officiating. Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.



