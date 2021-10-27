WHITE, Betty W.



Age 91, of Union, passed away October 24, 2021, at Brookdale Centennial Park in Englewood. She was born to the late Lucy (Hopkins) and Webster D. Tinney in Clarksville, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 72 years: James "Jim" White, children: Regina (Jack) Froschauer, Jeffery (Cheryl). Betty was preceded in death by her son: Douglas White. A



visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). The family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain



social distance. A Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home with burial to follow at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Township. The family would like to give a special thanks to Brookdale Centennial Park and Brookdale Hospice Nurse, Stacy for their tremendous care and hospitality. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Polk Grove United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com