WHEELER, Robert P. "Rob"



Age 43, of West Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial of life service will be held on at 11am, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 410 E. Pease Ave., West Carrollton, OH 45449, with visitation starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SICSA or Alter HS. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.