Werneske, Emma

Werneske (Kincaid), Emma Jean "Jeanne"



Emma Jean "Jeanne" Werneske, aged 86, of Springfield, passed away on December 15, 2023. Born on September 18, 1937, in Campbells Creek, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Bessie (Slate) Kincaid. Known for her love of socializing, a passion for music and dancing, and a deep faith in God, Jeanne's life was filled with joy. Survived by her children, Timothy Bostic and Robin (Steve) Looney, as well as her beloved granddaughter, Autumn Looney, and great-grandson, Eli Potter, Jeanne leaves behind a legacy of love and happiness. Funeral services in honor of Jeanne's life will take place on Tuesday, December 19th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel, with Pastor James Baldwin officiating. You can extend your condolences and share your memories online at www.littletonandrue.com.





