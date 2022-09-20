WERNER, Sue Ann



Sue Ann Werner, 79, of Trenton, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Miamisburg on October 8,1942, to parents, Russell and Janet (Zink) Swartz. Sue had worked at Barnitz Bank in Middletown, then later worked at McDonald's in Hamilton for 35 years. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Sue loved her family and enjoyed going to the casinos with them and traveling to Gatlinburg. But most of all she enjoyed being at home with Jim. Sue is survived by her brothers, Bob Swartz, Tim (Debbie) Swartz and David (Linda) Swartz; sister, Phyllis (Norman) Cottongim; grandsons, James L. (Caryn) Werner III and Jon Werner; 7 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Tammy Werner; and very dear friend of more than 40 years, Susan Short. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. "Jim" Werner, Sr.; son, James L. "Jimmy" Werner, Jr.; and her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, with Father Stephen Lattner, OSB as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, OH 45067. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

