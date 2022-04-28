springfield-news-sun logo
X

WELLS, Jean

ajc.com

Obituaries
5 hours ago

WELLS, Jean Marie

Age 100, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 12, 1922, to Flora Abbott (Pauley) and Alva Penwell. Jean loved cooking, gardening, long walks, her

family and her church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Vinson Wells; two brothers; two sisters.

Jean is survived by daughter, Pamela J. Vasey (Phil); son, Howard V. Wells (Connie); grandchildren, Chad Wells, Holly Beltz (Bob), Brent Beltz (Alicia); seven great-grandchildren and beloved pet Chi Chi.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 10:00 am until Funeral Services at Noon at the Rose Hill

Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Pastor Tyrone Choate will be officiating.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Wells family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kowalk Funeral Home - Rose Hill Chapel

2565 Princeton Road

Hamilton, OH

45011

In Other News
1
BLACKSHEAR, DaJuana
2
BROOKS, Henry
3
BROWN, Ronnie
4
McClung, Bernard
5
FLEMING, David
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top