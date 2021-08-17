WELLIFORD,



George Alvin



George Alvin Welliford entered peacefully into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday morning, August 12, 2021, at the age of 70, in his home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 14, 1950, to Ina Mae and Joseph Welliford and raised by stepfather Willie Gaines. George



retired from Navistar after working 38 years and was a loving husband and father. George also ran a few business ventures during his life. He was the owner of G&C Records and some rental property



several years ago. George loved being surrounded by family, friends and music. He always had a smile on his face and kind words to say about everyone he met. His humor and laugh were contagious. He was an amazing husband of 50 years and father to two children. George accepted Christ at Restored Life Ministries, (formally St. Luke Baptist) and was a very dedicated active member of the Greeters and Scholarship Ministries and the Restoration Gospel Choir. He made friends everywhere he went and will be missed by many. George was



preceded in death by his parents, wife, Donna Jean Welliford; sister, Ella Mae (Tommy) Johnson; brothers; Joseph (Linda) Welliford, Leroy Gaines and brother-in-law, Marlo Davenport. George is survived by his loving children, Valorie Lynn Welliford and George Corey Welliford (Michele); brother,



Curtis Davis (Margaret) all of Springfield, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Denise (Necey) Davenport of Columbus, Ohio, and Karen



Shirley (Ernest); godson, Walter Shirley of Mays Landing, New Jersey; brother-in-law, Trent Watkins of Minnesota; special niece, Ina Maria Moore (John) whom he was raised with, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, including a special cousin, Kerry Applin and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 9-10 AM at



Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, OH 45506. The funeral services are from 10-11 AM with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Funeral services handled by



Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com