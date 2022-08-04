WELCH, Mary L.



Age 89, of Centerville, OH, formerly of Naples, FL, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born and raised in Kentucky before relocating to the Dayton area. Mary had a career working in fine dining, and spent many years at the Pine Club, and later at the Paragon. Mary spent 27 years with the love of her life, Paul Welch, who preceded her in 2007. Together they traveled all over the world and had many great adventures together. Mary will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Mary is also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters Patricia (David) Clements and Barbara (Bob) Pike; step-sons, Michael Welch and Chris (Debbie) Welch; grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Kevin, Katie, Kristen, and Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 12:30-1:30pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to be held following. Burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in her memory. To leave condolences please visit



