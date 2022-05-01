springfield-news-sun logo
WARREN, George V.

George V. Warren, 83, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022, at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born April 18, 1939, in Washington D.C., son of the late Eric George and Mary DeSales (Dickson)

Warren. George was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had

received a Bachelor of Law degree from Michigan State. He loved God and was an active member of the First Church of the Open Bible. He was an avid reader. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane (McCutcheon) Martin-Warren; children, Paul Warren, Matthew (Lara) Warren, and Sarah (Pete)

Cunningham; his stepchildren; several grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, who he loved; and many friends in the Springfield area and in the church, who he appreciated. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the First Church of the Open Bible, 644 Selma Rd., Springfield, with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. Military honors will follow. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1 p.m. Burial will take place in Ferncliff Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

