Wanamaker, Anna

Wanamaker (Hempfling), Anna Catherine "Ann"



Age 85, formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully Friday, August 4, 2023, at her home with her faithful companion, Millie, by her side. Ann was born October 10, 1937 in Delphos, Ohio to the late Michael & Lucille (Youngpeter) Hempfling. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger Wanamaker, sister, Agnes Wheeler, brother, Michael Hempfling, son-in-law, Don Henger, and daughter-in-law, Hyun Sun Wanamaker. Ann was a former (20 year) member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, and a current member of St. Francis of Assisi. In her younger years, Ann was an active member of the Vandalia-Butler City School community. She served in a variety of roles from coaching to a teacher's aide . A longtime member of the Sugar Valley Country Club she was active in playing golf and tennis, graduating to a social member, especially finding joy in her Tuesday bridge club as well as her book and euchre clubs. As a devoted mother and grandmother, Ann shared her crafts of cooking, sewing, quilting and gardening. Ann is survived by five children, Lori Henger, Julie Vasquez (Rene), Larry, Bob & John Wanamaker; three sisters, Sister Mary Michaelyn, Mary Kahle and Helen Fischer; brother, Tom Hempfling; 11 grandchildren, Andy, Brandon, Maria, Roman, Audrey, Sarah, Christina, Angelina, Jennifer, Laura and Clay; 14 great-grandchildren and by all the members of the Indian Wells Trail "Hood" who have become a source of genuine love and support. Ann will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 10 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia from 4-7 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, August 11 at 11:30 am at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia, Ohio 45377 with Fr. Andrew Smith officiating. The family will also receive friends from 10:30 am until time of Mass. Interment of cremated remains will be at Poplar Hill Cemetery at a future date. In memory of Ann, the family welcomes contributions to Hospice of Dayton, to honor the support and care provided to Roger, and/or to your local animal shelter so others may be blessed with faithful companions. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



