WALLEN, Charlotte A.



Age 89 of West Carrollton passed away peacefully on



Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born on June 28, 1932, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of the late Chester and Ivory (Adams) Goodwin. Mrs. Wallen was an active member of the Moraine City First Church of God.



Preceded in death by her



infant son Danny Collinsworth. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Ralph Wallen, her daughter Cheryl Rice and husband Brad, her 2 sons Randall Collinsworth and wife Christine, David Collinsworth and wife Barbara, her sister Geri Allen and



husband Don, 7 grandchildren: Terri Lawson, Tami Schrader, Bradley Rice, Lori Singer, Jenny Cowden, Becky Rushing and Andy Collinsworth, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, 2 nieces and 2 nephews, special friend Lorenna Bisor, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Moraine City First Church of God, 5867 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449 with Pastor



Donald Curtis officiating. Burial Miami Valley Memory



Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to the service) at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the



Alzheimer's Association in Mrs. Wallen's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Charlotte A. Wallen, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

