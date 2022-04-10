WALLACE, Connie Lynn



67, formerly of West Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at



Austin Trace Health and



Rehabilitation from an extended illness. She was born September 27, 1954, in Dayton. Connie grew up in Trotwood and graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School, class of 1972; and continued her education at Sinclair College. She dedicated her professional career to the field of health care.



Connie was preceded in death by her father, Richard L. Wallace in 1978; paternal grandparents, Wade and Waveline Wallace; maternal grandparents, George and Effie Fuller;



uncles, Roy Wallace, George and Carl Fuller; aunts, Bobby Gomola and Kate Hardin; stepfather, Morton Burton.



She is survived by her mother, Barbara Wallace-Burton; sister, Lisa R. Wallace; nephew, Joseph (Kim) Grieshop; great-nieces, Addison, Charlotte; dedicated cousin, Sally Heckerman; a very special friend of 50 years, Sharon Bernheisel; many cousins, friends, and other loved ones who live all over the US.



Connie was a very special person, she was always willing to do whatever to make you feel better. She will be dearly missed.



The family would like to send a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Austin Trace Health and Rehabilitation



(formerly, Social Row Transitional Care) and Crossroads



Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who wish to contribute to donate to the Humane Society of Greater



Dayton, or the charity of the donor's choice.



Visitation for Connie will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service to be held at 12 p.m. Interment to



follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria.

