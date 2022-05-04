BreakingNews
WALKER, Johnny

WALKER, Johnny Lee

Born March 4, 1955, in Union Town, Alabama, to Johnny Walker and Mary Fields. Passed away April 26, 2022, the age 67. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughter Sasha M. Walker, siblings John Henry Green (Sandra) and

Betty Summerour (Mike), and a host of other relatives and many friends. - Visitation will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11am until 12pm at Faith

Fellowship Ministries International, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


