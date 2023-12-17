Wade, Jason T,



JASON T. WADE, 41, of South Vienna, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Wednesday evening, December 13, 2023. He was born in Springfield on August 25, 1982, the son of Ralph F. "Butch" Wade Jr. and Deborah (McKee) Niccolini. Jason loved motocross racing and was an avid Bengals, Reds and Buckeye fan. Jason is survived by his parents, Butch Wade (Kathy Linkhart Cullen) and Debbie (Mark) Niccolini; his wife of 8 years, Katie (Neely) Wade; brother, Kristian (Jesse) Wade; aunt, Kim Wade; and Katie's parents, Steve and Mary Alice Neely. A huge animal lover, Jason is also survived by his dog, Bentley and cats, Bella and Kitty. He was preceded in death by a sister, Shannon Wade. A celebration of Jason's life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023 at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





