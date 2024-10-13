Vrudny (Losh), Sarah



Sarah Losh Vrudny, age 77, unexpectedly passed away on October 8, 2024. Sarah was born on August 6, 1947, to adoring parents John and Helen Losh in Dayton, Ohio. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, she attended Kemp School and graduated from Patterson Co-op in 1965. She graduated with a BS in Education from Miami University in 1969. She and her late husband Douglas Matthew Vrudny were married on September 6,1975 and were married for 36 years until his passing in 2011. She had a 25+ year career as a beloved third grade teacher at Rushmore Elementary School in Huber Heights, Ohio. Sarah was a passionate and wonderful teacher who enjoyed volunteering in the classroom throughout her retirement. She was generous beyond measure, kind without reserve, and always quick with a joke. She loved movies and musicals and could never say no to pull-tabs. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Losh, her husband, Douglas Matthew Vrudny, DMM, and her son, Matthew Douglas Vrudny. Sarah is survived by her brothers, Michael (Renee) and George (Sandi) Losh, and sister, Mary (Michael) Foreman as well as her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Phylis (Paul) Zaffaroni and Frank (Shirley) Vrudny. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces and their children, Andrew and Jeffrey Losh, Maren Willins and Adrienne Losh-Feick, Paul Zaffaroni Jr. and Craig Zaffaroni, Richard and David Vrudny and Theresa Foreman.



The funeral will be held on October 19, 2024, 11AM to 1 PM at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Avenue Dayton Ohio 45429. In honor of her altruistic and philanthropic nature the family requests that donations be sent in lieu of flowers to Camp Emanuel in her name.



