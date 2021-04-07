VOLLMER, Chelsey Renee



32, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 30th, in a



tragic car accident. Chelsey was a loving mother and fiancée. She is survived by fiancé Ethan Smith; daughter Ezra Smith (17 months), and step-children Emilia (8) and Ezekiel (6) Smith, and family pets Tootsie Roll and Moulder. Chelsey is also survived by her mother Marsha Claar-Gillespie; stepfather Kurt Gillespie; father Gary Vollmer and siblings Aaron, Ryan, Shelby, Madison, Garrett, and Josh. Chelsey loved laughing and had a contagious smile that could brighten anyone's day. She even worked on building smiles as a dental EFDA. Chelsey exuded patience, kindness and love to her family, friends, and anyone she met. She loved yoga,



hiking, kayaking, and spending time outside. Chelsey was



excitedly planning her wedding scheduled for September, 2021. Her greatest joy was playing with and caring for her young children. Services will be held at Southbrook Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, on April 8th at 5 pm. Services are open to all who would like to join in



Chelsey's Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the family at https://gofund.me/3892d946.



