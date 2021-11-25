Verhagen, Wilhelmina

VERHAGEN (ten Zeldam), Wilhelmina Frederika



Our mother and God's faithful servant, Wilhelmina Frederika (ten Zeldam) Verhagen was called to her heavenly home on November 18, 2021, at the age of 101. She was born on



July 22, 1920, in Wangoenredja, West Java,



Indonesia. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Arie D. Verhagen, parents Paul and Marie (Meier) tenZeldam and her brother Henk. At the age of 15, Wilhelmina (Mientje) and her brother were sent to The Netherlands after the death of their parents. After attending a home economics school, she entered nurses training,



completed her training in 1945, and returned to Indonesia where she met the love of her life, Arie D. Verhagen. They married in 1948; returned to The Netherlands in 1950;



immigrated to the Philadelphia area in 1956; and lastly, moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1967. In 1994 Arie and Mientje



relocated to Berkely Square, a retirement community in



Hamilton, Ohio. In the past, Wilhelmina was involved with the Dutch-America Club of Dayton, volunteering at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, church activities, and many educational pursuits. She most enjoyed time with family and friends, especially over a cup of hot tea and cookies - "So gezellig!" Mientje always took opportunities to spread joy by dropping off flowers to encourage, giving thoughtful gifts, and even sending articles of interest to her grandchildren. She was a constant learner, even taking opportunities to enroll at continuing education courses in a variety of subjects. She had a love for nature - her animal friends will miss her daily



scattering of peanuts on the patio. She will be sorely missed but has left a lasting impression on all those with whom she was in contact. "Lang zal ze leven!" She is survived by her



children, Paul (Mary Sue) Verhagen, Corina (Gary) Shafer, and Mark (Rebecca) Verhagen, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her remains have been cremated and a memorial service in celebration of Wilhelmina Verhagen's life is planned for Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 9:00 am at Bethel Community Church, 2015 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio. The family would like to give a very special thank you to Berkely Square, Queen City Hospice, Colonial at Home and her faithful caregivers, and Bethel Community Church. The family requests that no flowers be sent. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Community Church and Community First Employee Emergency Fund.

