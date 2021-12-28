VENYS, Alma R.



Age 96, of Riverside, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at The Widows Home of Dayton. Alma was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vincent T.; son, Steven; grandson, Ryan; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Alma is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Jim of Dayton, and Michael and Debra of Centerville; grandchildren, Stacy (Herbert) Mullens, Bryan Venys and Tara Fugate; 5 great-grandchildren; and many



other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:00 AM



Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10: 00 AM Thursday until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Widows Home of Dayton in Alma's memory.

